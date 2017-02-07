Velotec clothing: not just for Tour de Celeb

The clothing brand behind the kit worn on Tour de Celeb makes other custom kit and also sells a retail collection

If you watched Channel 5’s Tour de Celeb, you’ll have noticed the smart custom kit that the celebs were wearing when they tackled the 122km route of the Etape du Tour from Megeve to Morzine.

It was made by Velotec, a cycle clothing brand which has been around since 2005. Founded by retired Irish international cyclist Padraic Quinn, it’s also branched out into clothing for triathlon and adventure racing.

Velotec’s main interest is custom clothing for clubs and professional riders, but it also launched a retail collection last year. All its kit is made in northern Italy of branded fabrics, with Elastic Interface pads used in its tights and shorts.

According to Quinn, “We have been producing a premium custom product for individual clubs and companies for over ten years and wanted to showcase our passion for design. The initial retail collection was a new venture for us and we really enjoyed the design process. We’ve had worldwide sales of the range so we’re working on new designs going forward alongside ensuring our benchmark high standards to our custom customers.”

The retail collection sells through Velotec’s own website, with its top Race Fit range as well as Autumn-Winter and Spring 2017 ranges currently available and the Summer 2017 collection due at Easter.

The Race Fit range includes the Corsa summer jersey. Priced at 90 Euros, this is designed for hot weather, being made of a mesh fabric and with a close fit.

The Elite Race Dry waterproof jacket is made of a lighter weight stretch fabric incorporating a waterproof membrane. It’s also tape seamed and cut for racing. Despite being rain and windproof, Velotec says it’s very breathable. Price is 140 Euros.

The Winter collection includes women’s clothing as well as men’s. The Ladies Elite bibtights at 85 Euros are made of Superroubaix Endurance fabric with a female-specific pad and mesh uppers.

The men’s winter kit includes a Camo option, with an eVent membrane-based water resistant winter jacket at 150 Euro and a long sleeved jersey at 95 Euro. There is a reflective waistband and cuffs.

Spring 2017 kit includes lighter weight kit for warmer days as well as some pieces which also feature in the Winter range. Amongst the lightweight kit is the Pistris White jersey at 85 Euros. Featuring navy blue spots on white, it’s cut in a sportive fit with internal grippers at the waistband and sleeves. There’s also a black version with white spots, although this is currently unavailable.

The Elite Sport bibshorts are available in black or navy. They have a gel core pad, which Velotec says is comfortable for rides of over five hours. Accessories include a mesh baselayer and peaked cap.

Finally, for the budding artist, Velotec lets you design your own kit, with a minimum order of 20 for each item and design.