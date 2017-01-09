Ventilation on demand with Lazer’s new Bullet helmet

Helmet has sliding panel to increase ventilation or improve aerodynamics

Aero road helmets are all the rage at the moment. They typically have fewer vents than a traditional ribbed road helmet to improve aerodynamics and airflow over the helmet’s surface. That might just be enough to tip the balance in a final sprint.

But the design tends to result in reduced airflow over the rider’s head and so potentially in discomfort during less critical parts of a race or on climbs. Belgian helmet maker Lazer has tacked this with its new Bullet helmet, which has a sliding venting panel in the centre front to increase airflow or, when closed, improve aerodynamics.

The company has worked with the riders of its sponsored Lotto-Soudal team on the design of the helmet, with André Greipel asking for a helmet closed off enough to provide an edge in sprint finishes.

>>> Can an aero road helmet make you faster?

Lazer is a partner with Ridley bikes and Bioracer clothing in the Flanders Bike Valley wind tunnel facility and has used this extensively in designing and testing its new helmet.

>>> Bike helmet buyer’s guide

It says that the Bullet’s small frontal area and teardrop aero shape result in excellent aerodynamics, while the small side vents and large rear vent provide enough ventilation for faster riding. Open the front vents and you get enough cooling for hot days and for climbing.

>>> Lazer introduces moped-style e-bike helmet

Watch: Aero helmet v road helmet

The Bullet has a rear adjustment dial to the cradle, keeping it out of the airflow, rather than Lazer’s top of the helmet adjuster used in some of its other models.

>>> Is a long tailed aero helmet faster?

Lazer has been offering electronic add-ons to its helmets and the Bullet can be fitted with its inclination sensor, which gives an audible warning when you are not keeping your head in an aerodynamically effective position. It will take Lazer’s Lifebeam heart rate monitor, should you prefer not to wear a chest strap. You can also fit a Lazer LED taillight into the rear of the helmet. And although not sold with MIPS, Lazer will sell an aftermarket MIPS liner which you can fit into the helmet.

Release of the Bullet is scheduled for this Spring. It will be available in four sizes with price and weight to be announced.