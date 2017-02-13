Vielo Sports holds up to 75% off sale of all Storck bikes and kit

Former UK distributor of Storck bikes holds clearance sales of all Storck bikes, frames, clothes and parts up to 75%

If you are looking for that next bike purchase and feel Storck bikes are a little out of reach, then it might be a good time to reconsider.

Gateshead based Vielo Sports wants to clear stock of all Storck bikes, frames, clothing and parts due to a recent change of UK distribution. After four years of working with Vielo Sports, Storck will now distribute exclusively through Cambrian Tyres, the UK distributor for Continental tyres and Edco wheels.

The sale is available both online and in selected dealer stores listed here. Online will feature bikes up to 75% off and selected stores offering a 25% discount

Examples of such savings have been provided by Vielo Sports:

Vielo Sport will continue to distribute Lightweight components and wheels.

If you would like more information on the Storck brand internationally, or for the official UK distributor visit www.storck-world.com