Zwift now available to all users on iPad and iPhone

Popular training game now available to all via the App Store after previous beta release

Zwift’s virtual reality turbo trainer game and fitness platform has been very popular with cyclists looking to add a bit more interest to their turbo training. It’s been available as a beta release for iPhone and iPad users since the tail end of last year, but Zwift has now launched its full version of the app for Apple users.

According to Eric Min, CEO of Zwift: “We see participation in Zwift as part of daily integration, with iPhone and iPads users easily connecting to bike trainers, in the home and out-of-home, in gyms, studios, and even hotels. Having Zwift literally at your fingertips makes fitness truly accessible to the masses and helps us realize our original vision for what the software can do for its users.”

Zwift highlights the fast chips in Apple devices, which it says give an incredible portable experience, with the Apple Retina display providing great visuals and 3D environment detail as well as good visibility indoors and out. Bluetooth also allows peripheral devices like heart rate monitors and power meters to be paired.

For runners and triathletes, Zwift has also launched a beta version of its running app, with Zwift saying that around 20% of its users participate in triathlons. The app uses a foot pod sensor, so it will be useable on any treadmill at home or at the gym.

The Zwift iPhone app is available from the App Store along with the Zwift Mobile Link companion app. Zwift says it has plans to increase the scope of its offerings later in the year.