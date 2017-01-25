Abu Dhabi Tour 2017 start list: Nairo Quintana and Mark Cavendish head star-studded line-up

A provisional start list of the riders and teams of the 2017 Abu Dhabi Tour

The Abu Dhabi Tour 2017 start list is beginning to take place, with a star-studded line-up of riders expected to take to the start line on February 26.

Despite the race only being in its third year, there are already three Grand Tour winners confirmed for the event in Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Fabio Aru (Astana).

Alongside the GC men, there is also a strong selection of sprinters, with Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), and Elia Viviani (Team Sky) all attracted by a race which features three flat stages over the four days.

However, it is the third stage with a summit finish at Jebel Hafeet that will likely decide the race, with Tanel Kangert and Esteban Chaves (the race’s two previous winners) both taking the stage win on the climb to set up their overall victories.

Abu Dhabi Tour 2017 start list

Ag2r La Mondiale (FRA)

BARDET, Romain (FRA)

ENGER, Sondre Holst (NOR)

GASTAUER, Ben (LUX)

POZZOVIVO, Domenico (ITA)

RIBLON, Christophe (FRA)

Astana (KAZ)

ARU, Fabio (ITA)

Bahrain-Merida (BRN)

NIBALI, Vincenzo (ITA)

PIBERNIK, Luka (SLO)

BMC Racing (USA)

VAN GARDEREN, Tejay (USA)

Bora-Hansgrohe (GER)

KÖNIG, Leopold (CZE)

MAJKA, Rafal (POL)

Lotto-Soudal (BEL)

GREIPEL, André (GER)

Movistar (ESP)

BENNATI, Daniele (ITA)

QUINTANA, Nairo (COL)

Orica-Scott (AUS)

EWAN, Caleb (AUS)

VERONA, Carlos (ESP)

Quick-Step Floors (BEL)

BRAMBILLA, Gianluca (ITA)

KITTEL, Marcel (GER)

Team Dimension Data (RSA)

ANTON, Igor (ESP)

CAVENDISH, Mark (GBR)

Team Katusha-Alpecin (SUI)

RESTREPO, Jhonatan (COL)

ZAKARIN, Ilnur (RUS)

Team LottoNL-Jumbo (NED)

BENNETT, George (NZL)

BOUWMAN, Koen (NED)

GESINK, Robert (NED)

KRUIJSWIJK, Steven (NED)

Team Sky (GBR)

BOSWELL, Ian (USA)

VIVIANI, Elia (ITA)

Team Sunweb (GER)

DUMOULIN, Tom (NED)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

MOLLEMA, Bauke (NED)

REIJNAN, Kiel (USA)

UAE Abu Dhabi (UAE)

COSTA, Rui (POR)

GUARDIANI, Andrew (ITA)

MEINTJES, Louis (RSA)

ULISSI, Diego (ITA)

Bardiani CSF (ITA)

Team Novo Nordisk (USA)

Gazprom-Rusvelo (RUS)

Nippo-Vini Fantini (ITA)

CUNEGO, Damiano (ITA)