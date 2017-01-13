Alberto Contador and John Degenkolb appear in new Trek-Segafredo kit

American team unveils their new team jersey ahead of the 2017 season

Trek-Segafredo‘s star signings Alberto Contador and John Degenkolb have been showing off their new 2017 team kit, with a simultaneous unveiling at the team’s training camp in Mallorca and in Australia ahead of the Tour Down Under.

After last season’s white-and-black kit, this year’s is distinctly more red, with a red top half of the jersey matched to the squad’s trademark pin-striped lower section. The red matches the bold red paintwork of the team’s Trek bicycles.

Contador signed to Trek-Segafredo for 2017 after the disbanding of the Tinkoff team, and will head up the American WorldTour squad’s assault on the Tour de France in July.

Earlier this week, Contador told Spanish radio station Cadena SER: “I’m preparing with the thought of winning the Tour. If you want to win, you have to see it and believe that you can win.

“I would not sign up for anything less than winning the Tour.”

Degenkolb moved to the team for 2017 from Giant-Alpecin. He posted a photo of himself wearing the new Trek kit on Twitter on Friday morning.

The photo showed that Degenkolb is still strapping the finger that he nearly lost last January when six members of Giant-Alpecin were injured when a car ploughed into them on a training ride in Spain. Degenkolb had an operation in November to have the plates removed from his finger.

The incident meant that Degenkolb could not defend his 2015 Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix wins, but he is hoping to bounce back for 2017 with his new team.

Speaking in December, Degenkolb said: “The biggest lesson from last year is that I have to listen to my body even more than before. In a way, the experience has made me a more professional rider: I try to do every exercise 100 per cent, and really concentrate on the important things, in cycling and in life.

“Of course, it was a great disappointment not to be able to defend my Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix titles, but that only makes me more motivated to ride them again. I want to start them wearing number one – maybe next year.”

The team’s first outing in the 2017 WorldTour will be at the Tour Down Under in Australia, running from January 17-22.