Bauke Mollema wins Vuelta a San Juan as Max Richeze takes final stage with late attack

Dutchman holds off aggressive racing from Vincenzo Nibali to take overall victory

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) took overall victory in the Vuelta a San Juan after an aggressive final day of racing in Argentina.

Moles went into the final stage with a 14-second lead over Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inder), but his main threat came from Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) who made his way into the day’s break in an effort to overcome a 1-17 deficit.

Together with local riders Gonzalo Najar and Juan Pablo Dotti, Nibali built up a lead of over a minute and a half, putting Nibali into the virtual race lead.

>>> Richie Porte stays at top of UCI WorldTour ranking

However strong work from Trek-Segafredo and Quick-Step Floors, who were looking to take their fifth stage victory of the race, meant that the trio were caught within the final 10 kilometres.

With the peloton expecting a bunch sprint, Quick-Step sprung a surprise, with Max Richeze jumping clear in the final kilometre to win by three seconds ahead of team-mate Tom Boonen and Matteo Malucelli (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec).

Results

Vuelta a San Juan 2017, stage seven: Pocito to Pocito, 111.3km

1. Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors, in 2-16-48

2. Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors, at 3 secs

3. Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec

4. Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi

5. Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF

6. Jose Luis Rivera (Arg) Equipo Continental Municipalidad de Pocito

7. Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida

8. Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy

9. Daniel Juarez (Arg) Asociacion Civil Mardan

10. Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Trevigiani – Hemus 1896, all same time

Final general classification

1. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, in 20-19-00

2. Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin – Inder, at 4 secs

3. Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec, at 16 secs

4. Ricardo Escuela (Arg) Agrupacion Virgen De Fatima, at 20 secs

5. Rui Costa (Por) UAE-Abu Dhabi. at 26 secs

6. Laureano Rosas (Arg) Argentina, at 27 secs

7. Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain Merida, at 49 secs

8. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida, at 1-15

9. Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec, at 1-29

10. Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors, at 1-31