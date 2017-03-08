BMC blow away the competition in Tirreno-Adriatico stage one TTT

The American team showed their team time trial prowess as they beat Quick-Step Floors by 17 seconds

BMC Racing once again showed why they have a reputation as the WorldTour’s best team time trial unit as they blew away the competition on the opening stage of the 2017 Tirreno-Adriatico.

The American team set out fast as they looked to chase down Quick-Step Floors’ time of 23-37, and looked well on course when they approached the final few kilometres with all but on rider still in their unit.

Italian Damiano Caruso was the first BMC rider across the line on the 22.7km course, meaning he’ll wear the leader’s blue jersey heading into Thursday’s stage two.

Earlier in the day Lotto-Soudal, who were first off, set the benchmark of 24-12, before Nairo Quintana and his Movistar team jumped ahead with 23-42.

That was then eclipsed by Quick-Step, who were hoping to go one better than their second place to BMC in last year’s opening TTT, as they set an impressive time of 23-37.

But there was no stopping BMC, who rode at an average of 58.371kmph to take the stage win.

In terms of the GC contenders, Sky’s pair of hopefuls Mikel Landa and Geraint Thomas were the biggest losers, sitting over a minute down on some of their main rivals already, with the team riding to a time of 25-02.

Blighted by punctures, the biggest moment came as Gianni Moscon bizarrely crashed with his front wheel collapsing beneath him.

Stage two will see the riders take on a hilly course over 228km, with a tricky uphill finish that will make it difficult for the sprinters.

Results

Tirreno-Adriatico 2017, Lido di Camaiore – Lido di Camaiore (22.7km)

1. BMC Racing, in 23-20

2. Quick-Step Floors, at 17s

3. FDJ, at 22s

4. Movistar Team, st

5. Orica-Scott, at 25s

6. LottoNL-Jumbo, at 40s

7. Lotto-Soudal, at 52s

8. Bahrain-Merida, at 53s

9. Dimension Data, st

10. Astana, at 55s

11. Team Sunweb, at 56s

12. Trek-Segafredo, at 58s

13. Ag2r La Mondiale, at 1-00

14. UAE Emirates, at 1-09

15. Bora-Hansgrohe, at 1-11

16. Cannondale-Drapac, at 1-18

17. Katusha-Alpecin, at 1-36

18. Team Sky, at 1-42

19. Androni-Giocattoli Sidermec, at 1-45

20. Bardiani-CSF, at 2-21

21. Nippo-Vini Fantini, at 2-22

22. Novo Nordisk, at 2-52