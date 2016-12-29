Bradley Wiggins: A career in pictures

Wiggins rides behind Paul Manning, Rob Hayles and Jonny Clay at the Sydney Olympics, taking bronze in the team pursuit.
World champion
A first world championship title arrived in 2003 in the individual pursuit, the first of seven track golds in his career.
Flanders with FDJ
Wiggins joined French squad Française des Jeux in 2002 where he road his first major one day Classic at the Tour of Flanders. In 2003 (pictured) he finished in 50th place.
Success in Athens
Bradley Wiggins with Rob Hayles celebrate bronze at the Athens Olympics in 2004. There was more than one reason to celebrate though, as Wiggins had earlier won his first Olympic gold in the individual pursuit along with a silver in the team pursuit.
Crédit Agricole
After two seasons with FDJ Wiggins moved to fellow French team Crédit Agricole, where he began the 2005 season at the Tour Down Under (pictured).
Breakaway at the Tour
A Tour de France debut came in 2006 with another French team, Cofidis. Wiggins made it into the day’s main break on stage four.
First major road success
Wiggins’ first major success on the road came in the 2007 Critérium du Dauphiné, winning the prologue and taking the yellow leader’s jersey into stage one.
Home crowds
Wiggins rides the prologue of the 2007 Tour de France, aiming to take the race’s first yellow jersey. He finished just 23 seconds behind winner Fabian Cancellara.
Wiggins and Mark Cavendish in action
Having won the Ghent Six first time out in 2003, Wiggins returned in 2007 with fellow Brit Mark Cavendish. The pair finished in 10th place overall.
World madison champ
Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish took their first madison world championship title in 2008, but were unable to replicate that success at the Olympic Games later in the year in Beijing.
Team pursuit triumph
Wiggins celebrates with Steven Burke, Ed Clancy and Geraint Thomas after winning gold in the team pursuit at the Beijing Olympics.
Road focus
After the success on the track, Wiggins switched his full time focus to the road, joining Garmin and finishing 4th in the 2009 Tour. He’d later be upgraded to third after the disqualification of Lance Armstrong in 2013.
Grand Tour leader
Wiggins wears pink after taking the overall lead on stage one in his first Grand Tour for Team Sky, the Giro d’Italia. Wiggins is one of just three British riders to wear the leader’s jersey at all three Grand Tours.
Close to success at the Vuelta
Wiggins struggles up the Alto de L’Angliru and loses the lead of the 2011 Vuelta a España. He would eventually finish third behind Juan José Cobo and teammate Chris Froome.
Stage race glory
Wiggins waits for a bike change on stage four of the Critérium du Dauphiné, a race he went onto win – his first major stage race victory.
The start of a golden year
Wiggins prepares for the fifth stage of the 2012 Paris-Nice. He’d take victory in the prestigious week long race, along with the Tour de Romandie and Critérium du Dauphiné ahead of the Tour de France.
Planche des Belles Filles
Cadel Evans (BMC) leads Bradley Wiggins over the line on stage seven of the Tour de France to Planche des Belles Filles. Chris Froome won the stage, but Wiggins would take yellow and hold it to Paris.
History maker
Wiggins celebrates the first British Tour de France victory on the podium in Paris. His year wouldn’t end there though, as he looked to add Olympic gold just over a week later.
Olympic Games time trial
Wiggins rides through the streets of London during the 2012 Olympic Games, hoping to overcome time trial rivals and fellow favourites Tony Martin and Fabian Cancellara (who had crashed in the road race).
King Wiggins
Bradley Wiggins celebrates his victory in the Olympic TT at Hampton Court, a victory which would see him thrust into an unprecedented level of fame.
Best of Britain
Wiggins celebrates alongside Simon Yates on the podium of the Tour of Britain 2013. It was Wiggins’ first GC success after the 2012 Tour de France, having abandoned the Giro d’Italia with illness.
Back on track
Wiggins began to wind down his road career with the 2016 Olympic Games team pursuit squad in view, and made a successful return to the boards as England won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Time trial master
Wiggins celebrates his victory in the World Championship time trial in Ponferrada, Spain in 2014, his first rainbow bands won on the road.
Attacking Paris-Roubaix
After a well hyped build-up, Wiggins attempts to escape on sector seven in the 2015 Paris-Roubaix, but could only finish 18th in his final race for Team Sky.
The Hour
After a refocus on the track ready for the 2016 Olympics, Wiggins took on and beat fellow Brit Alex Dowsett’s Hour Record, riding 54.526km at the Olympic velodrome in London.
Madison thriller
Mark Cavendish celebrates with Wiggins in London at the Track World Championships after the pair took gold in the madison in a thrilling finale.
Golden sign-off
Owain Doull, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke and Sir Bradley Wiggins celebrate gold in the team pursuit at the Rio Olympics. The win sealed Wiggins’ fifth Olympic gold and seventh Olympic medal in total.
Swansong in Ghent
Wiggins says goodbye in triumphant fashion as he wins the 2016 Ghent Six Day alongside Mark Cavendish. He refused to confirm it was his last professional race, but announced on December 28 that he would be retiring from cycling.