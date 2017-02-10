Brit rider Molly Weaver ‘lucky’ to be alive after training ride crash

The Sunweb rider sustained several fractures in the incident that took place near her training base in Girona

Rising British star Molly Weaver is lucky to be alive according to her Sunweb team director, after a crash near her home in Girona yesterday.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet clear, but according to a team press release Weaver sustained fractures to her right collarbone, sternum and vertebrae, as well suffering concussion.

“It was a bad crash,” Hans Timmermans, Team Sunweb women’s team manager told Cycling Weekly.

“She was unconscious for about half an hour, but more or less every hour I get messages from people at the hospital which are more and more positive.

“At first I heard she was really lucky, but I have since heard she is very sad that all her [winter training] preparation is for nothing, but maybe it was not for nothing, maybe it saved her life.

“Nobody knows what happened, Molly doesn’t know either. She lost about two hours of memory, but the story I heard is that she hit a car, but I have not spoken to her yet.”

The 22-year-old joined the Dutch registered team mid-way through the 2015 season and has been building in strength ever since. This year she was ready for an assault on the upcoming Spring Classics.

“She has never been on a higher level,” Timmermans continued.

“In the last five years we have had only had three riders who have bigger values and she was ready to be there in the hilly classics like Strade Bianche and Trofeo Binda. She was in the line up for every weekend as a core rider, so sporting wise it is a big setback.

“I have spoken with the other girls and of course they are shocked, but they are happy she is OK. That is the most positive thing we can take from this situation.”

It is understood the Team Sunweb doctor is in contact with the Spanish hospital, and that the treatment she is receiving there is first class. It is not yet known how long she will remain in hospital or when she can resume training.

“At first I thought it was the end of her season, but as far was I know the injuries now, then May is the earliest I think,” concluded Timmermans.