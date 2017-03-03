Tour de Yorkshire times and where to watch

We run through the Yorkshire hot spots where you'll get the best views of the 2017 edition of the Tour de Yorkshire and the times the riders will be passing through. Words by Michael Stokoe

The Yorkshire landscape has been a regular fixture of the UCI WorldTour calendar in recent years after the huge success of the Tour de France Grand Départ back in 2014 and subsequent races in recent years.

After the successes of previous years, the pro peloton will be back on the roads of the Tour de Yorkshire once again as God’s own country welcomes both the men and women from April 28-30.

There will be plenty of chances to watch your heroes pass, and we’ve got the lowdown of all the best spots and what times the peloton will be passing.

Stage one, April 28

Garrowby Hill

One of the more spectacular climbs on stage one takes place on the 2.5km ascent of Garrowby Hill. With an average gradient of 7.5 per cent and a max one of 19.4 per cent it will be the perfect place to watch the peloton slog it out on what is testing terrain.

Scarborough North Bay

After a long day of racing, the riders will descend on Scarborough’s North Bay for what is expected to be an exciting finish at 17.00.

Scarborough’s coastline is a stunning place to watch cycling, so after following the action around the hills of Yorkshire, make sure you get back to Scarborough to see the finale of the opening stage.

Times

The peloton will roll out at Bridlington Spa at 12.35, the first chance to see the riders in meaningful sprint action will be in Pocklington where the first intermediate sprint will take place at 13.48.

After this the climbing begins, firstly with Garrowby Hill at 14.06, and then the hill of Goathland follows about an hour after.

Then at 16.03 the race will reach the coast where it will finish in Scarborough at 17.00.

The 2017 Tour de Yorkshire route



Stage two & women’s race, April 29

Lofthouse Hill

Stage two will be a feast of racing as both the women and men will be racing; the women will get proceedings underway in the morning before the men tackle what should be an entertaining stage.

One place that promises to give you a great flavour of the day’s action would be atop Lofthouse Hill. The 4.5km climb is standout attraction of the day, and with the average gradient being six per cent you can see why.

Harrogate

Harrogate has seen its fair share of entertaining finishes in recent years, Mark Cavendish famously crashed out of the 2014 Tour de France at Harrogate. And with a similar city centre finish planned it would be a good spot to catch the finale.

Times

The women will roll out bright and early from Tadcaster Bridge in the morning at 09.15. The first intermediate sprint will take at Knaresborough at 09.53, and then the main climb on Lofthouse will take place just an hour later.

After that the women will head for the finish, with a sprint at Ripon at 11.38 just before they finish the stage at Harrogate an hour later at 12.27.

The men will be heading out of Tadcaster at 14.03, shortly after the sprint at Knaresborough awaits them at 14:40. Then the major climb of the day at Lofthouse will begin at 15.31, just like the women a sprint at Ripon will await them before they finish at Harrogate just before five in the evening.

Stage three, April 30

Shibden Wall

The inclusion of the cobbled Shibden Wall climb in the final stage is one that should provide plenty of fireworks, and will sure to see some exciting action.

Despite it being only 0.9km in length, the gradient certainly makes up for the lack of length.

With the average being 15.2 per cent and maxing out at 30.2 per cent it will be a pretty daunting task after two hard days of racing. This will certainly be the place to be on stage three.

Times

Bradford City Park will see the riders off at 12.10, the real action won’t get underway till 14.04 where the first of eight climbs will begin.

The cobbled Shibden Wall will be crested at 14.54 shortly before the peloton tackles first intermediate sprint of the stage at Clifton at 15.09. The final points will be contest at Stocksbridge at 16.47.

Before the riders finish they will have to embark on a tough looking 22km loop which includes four categorised climbs, and by the time they would have completed that at 17.07, the finish in Fox Valley will be upon them at 17.15pm.

The timings have been calculated by anticipating the peloton’s average speed but are subject to change depending on variables such as wind speed, direction and how aggressively the riders race.