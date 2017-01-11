Nikki Brammeier and Ian Field lead British team at Cyclocross World Championships

Event will take place in Luxembourg at the end of January

British Cycling has named the 12 riders who will compete for Great Britain at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Luxembourg on January, 28-29.

The team is led Nikki Brammeier and Ian Field, the two recently-crowned British champions, with Brammeier being supported in the women’s race by Helen Wyman and Hannah Payton.

In the under-23 category Evie Richards will be looking for a successful defence of her rainbow jersey from 2016, while Billy Harding is Britain’s only competitor in the under-23 men’s event.

The four-strong team of junior men will be led by Tom Pidcock, who is in strong form this season having followed up on his junior European title from earlier in the season with his first junior World Cup race win in December and a national title in January.

The full British team is as follows:

Elite Men

Ian Field

Elite Women

Nikki Brammeier

Hannah Payton

Helen Wyman

U23 Men

Billy Harding

U23 Women

Ffion James

Amira Mellor

Evie Richards

Junior Men

Thomas Mein

Tom Pidcock

Daniel Tullet

Ben Turner

There is no event for junior women.