Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2017 start list

Provisional list of starters for the second WorldTour race of the 2017 season: the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Australia (January 29)

The 2017 WorldTour continues with the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Australia on Sunday, January 29.

The race’s newly-appointed WorldTour status for 2017 means that it has attracted its strongest ever start list. It’s also the race that Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) has elected to use to start his 2017 season.

Froome will face former team-mate and newly-minted Tour Down Under champion Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Colombian Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott), among others.

Last year’s winner Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) has thus far not been named as a starter.

14 WorldTour teams will be starting the race: not all WorldTour teams have to participate under UCI rules as the race has been newly-added to its top-level calendar.

The 174km route is based on the 2010 World Championships road race course in Geelong, Victoria.

The provisional start list will be updated as and when teams announce their rosters.

Ag2r La Mondiale (FRA)

BAKELANTS, Jan (BEL)

BERARD, Julein (FRA)

BIDARD, Francois (FRA)

CHEVRIER, Clement (FRA)

GASTAUER, Ben (LUX)

MONTAGUTI, Matteo (ITA)

POZZOVIVO, Domenico (ITA)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

PORTE, Richie (AUS)

SCOTSON, Miles (AUS)

WYSS, Danilo (Sui)

Bora-Hansgrohe (GER)

To be confirmed

Cannondale-Drapac (USA)

To be confirmed

Dimension Data (RSA)

Nathan Haas (AUS)

Quick-Step Floors (BEL)

To be confirmed

Katusha-Alpecin (SUI)

To be confirmed

LottoNL-Jumbo (NED)

To be confirmed

Lotto-Soudal (BEL)

ARMÉE, Sander (BEL)

BAK, Lars (DEN)

DE BIE, Sean (BEL)

DE GENDT, Thomas (BEL)

HANSEN, Adam (AUS)

SHAW, James (GBR)

VALLS, Rafael (ESP)

Orica-Scott (Aus)

CHAVES, Esteban (COL)

GERRANS, Simon (AUS)

Team Sunweb (GER)

To be confirmed

Team Sky (GBr)

FROOME, Chris (GBR)

HENAO, Sergio (COL)

ROWE, Luke (GBR)

STANNARD, Ian (GBR)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

THEUNS, Edward (BEL)

Aqua Blue Sport (IRL)

DUNNE, Conor (IRL)

GATE, Aaron (NZL)

KREDER, Michel (NED)

KONIG, Peter (NED)

HOWARD, Leigh (AUS)

WARBASSE, Larry (USA)

WATSON, Calvin (AUS)

Gazprom-Rusvelo (RUS)

BRUTT, Pavel (RUS)

ERSHOV, Artur (RUS)

NIKOLAEV, Sergey (RUS)

SAVITSKIY, Ivan (RUS)

SVESHNIKOV, Kirill (RUS)

TRUSOV, Nikolay (RUS)

TSATEVICH, Alexey (RUS)

Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij (NED)

To be confirmed

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling (USA)

To be confirmed

Kordamentha Real Estate Australian National Team (AUS)

To be confirmed