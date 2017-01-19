Who are the Cycling Weekly experts backing to win the big races in 2017?

Our writers predict the winners of the big races in 2017
It’s the start of the year, which means that it’s time for some of Cycling Weekly‘s finest analytical minds to make some bold predictions about the 2017 season.
Last year, no pundit managed to correctly pick more than three results, so we’re hoping for more success this time round (and there will be double points for anyone who predicts the winner of the famously unpredictable Tour of Britain).
The biggest consensus is around the Tour de France, with only freelance writer Gregor Brown going rogue and daring to pick anyone other than Chris Froome.
Froome is also the favourite pick for the Vuelta a España, with only two votes coming in for Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru.
As for the Classics, it is no surprise that Peter Sagan features heavily. Gregor Brown again stands out as he (along with Deputy Editor Hugh Gladstone) predicts no spring Slovak success, while Henry Robertshaw has gone the other way, back the two-time world champion for a Tour of Flanders/Paris-Roubaix double.
Liège-Bastogne-Liège is much more open, with no fewer than six different riders backed for victory, and it’s a similar story at the Tour of Britain, with guesses (sorry, predictions) ranging from former winners Edvald Boasson Hagen and Steve Cummings, to a serious punt on Tom Van Asbroeck.
Finally, the World Championships feature a hilly course in 2017, and while the predictions for the women’s race are an even split between Lizzie Deignan, Anna Van Der Breggan, and Megan Guarnier, then men’s predictions are much more varied.
We’ll return in October to analyse the results, with Christmas bonuses being distributed accordingly.
Gregor Brown – Freelance Writer
Tour of Flanders: Luke Rowe
Paris-Roubaix: Tom Boonen
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Adam Yates
Giro d’Italia: Esteban Chaves
Tour de France: Nairo Quintana
Tour of Britain: Rohan Dennis
Vuelta a España: Chris Froome
World Championships road race (men): Simon Yates
World Championships road race (women): Lizzie Deignan
Simon Collis – Content Director
Tour of Flanders: Peter Sagan
Paris-Roubaix: John Degenkolb
Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Wout Poels
Giro d’Italia: Vincenzo Nibali
Tour de France: Chris Froome
Tour of Britain: Steve Cummings
Vuelta a España: Fabio Aru
World Championships road race (men): Peter Sagan
World Championships road race (women): Megan Guarnier
Sophie Hurcom – News Writer
Tour of Flanders: Peter Sagan
Paris-Roubaix: Greg Van Avermaet
Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Alejandro Valverde
Giro d’Italia: Vincenzo Nibali
Tour de France: Chris Froome
Tour of Britain: Sep Vanmarcke
Vuelta a España: Chris Froome
World Championships road race (men): Alexander Kristoff
World Championships road race (women): Lizzie Deignan
Hugh Gladstone – Deputy Editor
Tour of Flanders: Greg Van Avermaet
Paris-Roubaix: Tom Boonen
Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Dan Martin
Giro d’Italia: Nairo Quintana
Tour de France: Chris Froome
Tour of Britain: Tom Van Asbroeck
Vuelta a España: Chris Froome
World Championships road race (men): Edvald Boasson Hagen
World Championships road race (women): Anna van der Breggen
Vern Pitt – News Editor
Tour of Flanders: Peter Sagan
Paris-Roubaix: John Degenkolb
Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Julian Alaphilippe
Giro d’Italia: Nairo Quintana
Tour de France: Chris Froome
Tour of Britain: Edvald Boasson Hagen
Vuelta a España: Chris Froome
World Championships road races (men): Alexander Kristoff
World Championships road race (women): Lizzie Deignan
Henry Robertshaw – News Writer
Tour of Flanders: Peter Sagan
Paris-Roubaix: Peter Sagan
Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Romain Bardet
Giro d’Italia: Nairo Quintana
Tour de France: Chris Froome
Tour of Britain: Geraint Thomas
Vuelta a España: Chris Froome
World Championships road race (men): Julian Alaphilippe
World Championships road race (women): Lizzie Deignan
Richard Windsor – Digital Editor
Tour of Flanders: Peter Sagan
Paris-Roubaix: Ian Stannard
Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Julian Alaphilippe
Giro d’Italia: Nairo Quintana
Tour de France: Chris Froome
Tour of Britain: Steve Cummings
Vuelta a España: Chris Froome
World Championships road races (men): Peter Sagan
World Championships road race (women): Anna van der Breggen
Nigel Wynn – Associate Digital Editor
Tour of Flanders: Sep Vanmarcke
Paris-Roubaix: Peter Sagan
Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Adam Yates
Giro d’Italia: Mikel Landa
Tour de France: Chris Froome
Tour of Britain: Rohan Dennis
Vuelta a España: Alberto Contador
World Championships road race (men): Greg Van Avermaet
World Championships road race (women): Anna van der Breggen