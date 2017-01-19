Who are the Cycling Weekly experts backing to win the big races in 2017?

Our writers predict the winners of the big races in 2017

It’s the start of the year, which means that it’s time for some of Cycling Weekly‘s finest analytical minds to make some bold predictions about the 2017 season.

Last year, no pundit managed to correctly pick more than three results, so we’re hoping for more success this time round (and there will be double points for anyone who predicts the winner of the famously unpredictable Tour of Britain).

The biggest consensus is around the Tour de France, with only freelance writer Gregor Brown going rogue and daring to pick anyone other than Chris Froome.

Froome is also the favourite pick for the Vuelta a España, with only two votes coming in for Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru.

As for the Classics, it is no surprise that Peter Sagan features heavily. Gregor Brown again stands out as he (along with Deputy Editor Hugh Gladstone) predicts no spring Slovak success, while Henry Robertshaw has gone the other way, back the two-time world champion for a Tour of Flanders/Paris-Roubaix double.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège is much more open, with no fewer than six different riders backed for victory, and it’s a similar story at the Tour of Britain, with guesses (sorry, predictions) ranging from former winners Edvald Boasson Hagen and Steve Cummings, to a serious punt on Tom Van Asbroeck.

Finally, the World Championships feature a hilly course in 2017, and while the predictions for the women’s race are an even split between Lizzie Deignan, Anna Van Der Breggan, and Megan Guarnier, then men’s predictions are much more varied.

We’ll return in October to analyse the results, with Christmas bonuses being distributed accordingly.

Gregor Brown – Freelance Writer

Tour of Flanders: Luke Rowe

Paris-Roubaix: Tom Boonen

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Adam Yates

Giro d’Italia: Esteban Chaves

Tour de France: Nairo Quintana

Tour of Britain: Rohan Dennis

Vuelta a España: Chris Froome

World Championships road race (men): Simon Yates

World Championships road race (women): Lizzie Deignan

Simon Collis – Content Director

Tour of Flanders: Peter Sagan

Paris-Roubaix: John Degenkolb

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Wout Poels

Giro d’Italia: Vincenzo Nibali

Tour de France: Chris Froome

Tour of Britain: Steve Cummings

Vuelta a España: Fabio Aru

World Championships road race (men): Peter Sagan

World Championships road race (women): Megan Guarnier

Sophie Hurcom – News Writer

Tour of Flanders: Peter Sagan

Paris-Roubaix: Greg Van Avermaet

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Alejandro Valverde

Giro d’Italia: Vincenzo Nibali

Tour de France: Chris Froome

Tour of Britain: Sep Vanmarcke

Vuelta a España: Chris Froome

World Championships road race (men): Alexander Kristoff

World Championships road race (women): Lizzie Deignan

Hugh Gladstone – Deputy Editor

Tour of Flanders: Greg Van Avermaet

Paris-Roubaix: Tom Boonen

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Dan Martin

Giro d’Italia: Nairo Quintana

Tour de France: Chris Froome

Tour of Britain: Tom Van Asbroeck

Vuelta a España: Chris Froome

World Championships road race (men): Edvald Boasson Hagen

World Championships road race (women): Anna van der Breggen

Vern Pitt – News Editor

Tour of Flanders: Peter Sagan

Paris-Roubaix: John Degenkolb

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Julian Alaphilippe

Giro d’Italia: Nairo Quintana

Tour de France: Chris Froome

Tour of Britain: Edvald Boasson Hagen

Vuelta a España: Chris Froome

World Championships road races (men): Alexander Kristoff

World Championships road race (women): Lizzie Deignan

Henry Robertshaw – News Writer

Tour of Flanders: Peter Sagan

Paris-Roubaix: Peter Sagan

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Romain Bardet

Giro d’Italia: Nairo Quintana

Tour de France: Chris Froome

Tour of Britain: Geraint Thomas

Vuelta a España: Chris Froome

World Championships road race (men): Julian Alaphilippe

World Championships road race (women): Lizzie Deignan

Richard Windsor – Digital Editor

Tour of Flanders: Peter Sagan

Paris-Roubaix: Ian Stannard

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Julian Alaphilippe

Giro d’Italia: Nairo Quintana

Tour de France: Chris Froome

Tour of Britain: Steve Cummings

Vuelta a España: Chris Froome

World Championships road races (men): Peter Sagan

World Championships road race (women): Anna van der Breggen

Nigel Wynn – Associate Digital Editor

Tour of Flanders: Sep Vanmarcke

Paris-Roubaix: Peter Sagan

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Adam Yates

Giro d’Italia: Mikel Landa

Tour de France: Chris Froome

Tour of Britain: Rohan Dennis

Vuelta a España: Alberto Contador

World Championships road race (men): Greg Van Avermaet

World Championships road race (women): Anna van der Breggen