Cyclocross World Championships course made easier after crashes in training

Snow and ice on steep bank cause crashes in first training session

Organisers of this weekend’s Cyclocross World Championships have had to alter parts of the course after numerous crashes in Thursday’s training session.

Despite passing the UCI course inspection this morning, a steep, banked section of the course was altered after a number of riders crashed in the afternoon’s training session.

The course had initially taken riders across the side of a steep bank, however race organisers have now made the course considerably wider, allowing riders to descend the hill before riding along the flat ground at the bottom.

However, the course alteration did not please everyone, with Adrie van der Poel, the father of pre-race favourite Mattieu van der Poel, hoping that the steep bank is reinstated for the first races on Saturday.

“It can still change completely,” the Dutchman told Het Nieuwsblad. “Now the strip is dangerous, but they have to close it until Saturday and then look again.