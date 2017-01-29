Daniel McLay suffers crash directly after Trofeo Palma victory

Briton Daniel McLay wins final day of action at the 2017 Challenge Mallorca, but is caught up in an incident after the finish line

British rider Daniel McLay (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) won the fourth and final day of the 2017 Challenge Mallorca on Sunday, the Trofeo Palma.

McLay’s team reported that he crashed into a photographer soon after he lunged over the line.

A photograph of McLay was posted on social media shortly after the incident showing a cut to his mouth. McLay’s team-mates appeared on the podium to collect his prize as he was attended to.

McLay then posted a photo of himself in hospital on Instagram later on Sunday afternoon with a brief message: “Super happy to win today in Mallorca! The team was excellent! Regarding the crash after the line, I’m fine! Still a beautiful as ever and the moustache remains intact!”

Super happy to win today in mallorca! The team was excellent! Regarding the crash after the line, i'm fine! Still a beautiful as ever and the moustache remains intact! A photo posted by Dan McLay (@danmclay) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:38am PST

The final bunch sprint was so close it had to be settled with close inspection of the finish line photo, with the 25-year-old McLay awarded the victory.

McLay took the win ahead of Italian Matteo Pelucchi (Bora-Hansgrohe) in second and Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in third.

The victory comes on the back of his third place in the opening day of the Challenge Mallorca, won by German powerhouse André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal).

The day’s racing was notable for an attack by 2016 Vuelta a España winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar). The Colombian launched a move over the day’s big climb, the Coll de sa Creu.

He stretched out his lead by a minute and a half on the descent, but a flat 20km run-in to the finish saw him caught and the race regroup for a bunch finish.

Many teams and riders use the four-day Challenge Mallorca as a warm-up for the season ahead, with the Spanish island hosting several training camps that coincide with the races.

Although the four races run on consecutive days, they are not a stage race – although there is a prize for the rider with the highest combined placing.

Result

Challenge Mallorca 2017: Trofeo Palma, 161.5km

1. Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo-Vital Concept

2. Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

3. Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis

4. André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Soudal

5. Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij