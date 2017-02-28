Entire Iranian team banned after second rider tests positive

Pishgaman Cycling Team banned until early April

The UCI has announced that an entire Iranian Continental-level team has been banned for a month after two of their riders tested positive for banned substances in a 12-month period.

The Pishgaman Cycling Team will be banned from competition for 30 days between March 6 and April 6 following a decision of the UCI’s Disciplinary Commission.

The team had been facing the ban after team rider Rahim Emami tested positive for anabolic androgenic steroids at Jelajah Malaysia stage race on October 18 2016 where Emani won the opening stage and finish fourth overall.

>>> WADA report reveals limited testing in cycling at the Rio Olympics

Previously, Naser Rezavi from the UCI Continental-level team had failed a test for anabolic androgenic steroids on December 11 2015. Rezavi was handed a four-year ban for the infringement.

In December the Disciplinary Commission handed Brazilian team Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour a 55-day ban after three of its riders tested positive in a 12-month period