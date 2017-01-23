Equal prize money for men’s and women’s British Cycling elite road series

£10,000 prize pot for each elite road series

The individual and team winners of the women’s National Road Series will receive the same prize money as the winners of the men’s Spring Cup and Grand Prix Series in 2017.

Although the prize money in individual races will still be decided by race organisers, the individual winner of each series will receive £3,000 (with £2,000 for second, and £1,000) for third, with the team winners receiving £4,000.

That means a combined prize pot of £30,000 spread across the three race series.

£10,000 of that will go to the women’s National Road Series, which consists of nine races, starting at the Tour of the Wolds on April 9, and finishing at the Ryedale Grand Prix on August 9. The 2016 series was won by Nicola Juniper of Ford EcoBoost.

The remaining £20,000 will be split between the two elite men’s series.

The men’s Spring Cup and Grand Prix Series consist of five and four races respectively, with the Spring Cup starting on April 2 at the East Cleveland Klondike Grand Prix.