Gianni Moscon’s front wheel collapses in bizarre crash during Tirreno TTT (video)

The Italian didn't appear to hit anything as his front wheel collapsed beneath him

Team Sky’s Gianni Moscon suffered a bizarre crash during Wednesday’s Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial, as his front wheel collapsed beneath him.

The Italian had pulled out of the line of riders as Sky took on the 22.7km course, when his Pro tri-spoke front wheel seemed to inexplicably collapse beneath him.

From video footage it wasn’t clear if Moscon hit anything in the road, but nonetheless it wasn’t obvious enough to cause such a severe break in the carbon front wheel.

The 22-year-old, now in his second season at Team Sky, was sent sprawling to the floor and suffered abrasions to his back and hip, tearing his skinsuit.

Luckily, he was able to get up almost immediately and get a spare bike from the second team car behind and finish the TTT course. All riders need to finish the course in order to start the second stage.

In all, it looked like Moscon got off quite lightly in a crash which could have been much worse.

Geraint Thomas tweeted about the incident after the race, saying three of his teammates had broken front wheels including Diego Rosa.

Sky went on to finish with a time of 25-02 in the TTT, leaving team leaders Thomas and Mikel Landa on the back foot in the hunt for overall glory with the likes of Nairo Quintana (Movistar) over a minute ahead.

BMC won the opening team time trial, clocking in 17 seconds ahead of second place Quick-Step Floors.