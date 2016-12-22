The Giro d’Italia 2017 start list is shaping up to be the strongest in years

The start list of the 2017 Giro d'Italia from May 5 to May 28, with

You can always rely on the Giro d’Italia to deliver some exciting racing, but sometimes the strength and depth of the field can leave a little to be desired.

However, that certainly shouldn’t be the case in 2017, with the hundredth edition of the race shaping up to boast an impressive start list.

Although the start list is still to be confirmed, the race should be headlined by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Fabio Aru (Astana), a trio with three Giro wins and seven Grand Tour victories between them.

The showdown between Nibali and Aru should be particularly interesting given that they were former teammates at Astana, meaning that we’ve never been able to see them truly go up against each other.

Logic would dictate that the race winner will come from those three, but there are plenty of other strong riders who could step up to the place if the leading trio falter.

Team Sky should bring a strong team, with Mikel Landa and Sebastian Henao being the most talented climbers, although the race’s two time trials could well play into the hands of Geraint Thomas.

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) will also return to the race in 2017 after narrowly missing out on the podium in 2016.

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Rafal Majka finished one place behind Kruijswijk last year and has never finished lower than seventh in the Giro, while Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) will all be looking to transfer previous impressive results in the Tour de France across the Italian Grand Tour.

There only a few sprinters who have indicated that they will be riding the Giro in 2017, with Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors), John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Elia Viviani (Team Sky) the pick of them so far.

Finally we will also Diego Ulissi riding in the new colours of UAE Abu Dhabi, with the Italian looking to add to the seven Giro d’Italia stage victories that he already has on his palmarès.

The 2017 Giro d’Italia route was announced in October, with racing getting underway on Friday May 5 in Alghero on the island of Sardinia, and finishing on Sunday May 28 with a time trial into Milan.

The full start list will be announced in due course.

Giro d’Italia 2017 start list (TBC)

Ag2r-La Mondiale (France)

Alexandre Geniez (Fra)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)

Astana (Kazakhstan)

Fabio Aru (Ita)

Moreno Moser (Ita)

Michele Scarponi (Ita)

BMC Racing (USA)

Rohan Dennis (Aus)

Tejay van Garderen (USA)

Bardiani-CSF (Italy)

Bahrain-Merida (Bahrain)

Javier Moreno (Esp)

Ramunas Navardauskus (Ltu)

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)Giovanni Visconti (Ita)

Bora-Hansgrohe (Germany)

Rafal Majka (Pol)

Cannondale-Drapac (USA)

Pierre Rolland (Fra)

Dimension Data (South Africa)

FDJ (France)

Thibaut Pinot (Fra)

Katusha-Alpecin (Switzerland)

Ilnur Zakarin (Rus)

Lotto-Soudal (Belgium)

Adam Hansen (Aus)

LottoNL-Jumbo (Netherlands)

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned)

Stef Clement (Ned)

Movistar (Spain)

Andrey Amador (Crc)

Nairo Quintana (Col)

Orica-Scott (Australia)

Quick Step Floors (Belgium)

Fernando Gaviria (Col)

Sunweb (Germany)

Laurens Ten Dam (Ned)

Team Sky (Great Britain)

Sebastian Henao (Col)

Mikel Landa (Esp)

Geraint Thomas (Gbr)

Elia Viviani (Ita)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

John Degenkolb (Ger)

Bauke Mollema (Ned)

UAE Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)

Darwin Atapuma (Col)

Diego Ulissi (Ita)