Historic Belgian race saved from extinction as organisers reach deal

Nationale Sluitingsprijs will take place in October after fears it could disappear

After the loss of races such as the Critérium International and La Méditerranéene earlier this year, cycling fans can enjoy a bit of good news after an agreement was reached to save a historic Belgian race.

The Nationale Sluitingsprijs may not be a race that is familiar to many English-speaking cycling fans, but for many Belgian fans it is an important race, marking the end of the season in mid-October.

>>> Belgian race organisers consider making fans pay to watch races

The future of the race had been under threat, with race organisers failing to find a buyer for the event which has been run since 1929 and has been run by many of the most famous names in Belgian cycling.

However Het Laatste Nieuws reports that the race has now been saved after Golazo, which also organises the Belgium Tour, the Eneco Tour, and the Ghent Six Day, agreed to buy the event.

The race will also continue to centre around the small town of Putte to the east of Antwerp for at least the next five years.