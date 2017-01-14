Hugh Carthy on course for 2017 Giro d’Italia spot with Cannondale-Drapac

Young Brit set for second Grand Tour start with Cannondale-Drapac in Sardinia

Speaking at the team’s training camp near Girona, Cannondale-Drapac directeur sportif Charly Wegelius has revealed that Hugh Carthy is set to ride his debut Giro d’Italia for the team in 2017.

Carthy had an impressive 2016 with Spanish outfit Pro Continental team Caja Rural, securing notable results and performances at Vuelta a Asturias, Route du Sud and Volta a Catalunya.

This not only led to selection for Caja Rural’s Vuelta a España squad but culminated in signing for the American World Tour outfit where he is set to continue his progression in 2017.

“He is going to be riding the Giro,” stated Wegelius

“It’s a long time to go until we get there so we will just have to take it steady, but I think that is where his future lies.”

The former pro rider turned sports director, re-emphasised how it was important for the 22-year old Carthy to focus on the races in front of him rather than what was to come further down the road.

“He doesn’t need to revolutionise how he was racing and what he was doing just because he has taken a step up,” Wegelius said.

“There is obviously something pretty functional about what he does because he has performed.”

“So we just want to keep him the way he is and add a little bit of what we can give him positively. We don’t want him to start disregarding all the other races because he is going for this or that.

“Just keep racing his bike and keeping it fresh really.”