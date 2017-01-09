Isle of Man will host 2017 British Road National Championships

British national time trial races take place on Thursday June 22 with road races on Sunday June 25
- Major British race dates also announced
British Cycling confirmed on Monday that the Isle of Man will host the 2017 Road National Championships over June 22-25.
The time trial titles will be decided on Thursday, June 22, with the road race disciplines taking place on Sunday, June 25.
This year’s event will be sponsored by HSBC UK as part of the bank’s deal with British Cycling.
The Isle of Man has a long associated with competitive road cycling, and is the home of recent champions Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh.
“We are thrilled to be returning to the Isle of Man for the biggest date in the British road racing calendar,” said BC’s director of cycling, Jonny Clay.
“The island is steeped in cycling heritage, passion and tradition, making it the ideal venue for such a prestigious event.
“In addition to its unrivalled cycling history,” Clay continued, “the Isle of Man enjoyed a hugely successful return to hosting elite cycle racing in 2016 with the Manx International Grand Prix, so we have great confidence that this year’s HSBC UK National Road Championships will be a tremendous occasion and help to underpin elite road racing on the island and raise its profile nationwide.”
Adam Blythe and Hannah Barnes are the current senior British road race champions, with Alex Dowsett and Hayley Simmonds the British champions in the time trial disciplines.
British Cycling also confirmed the four venues and dates for the men’s and women’s 2017 major road race series, all sponsored by HSBC UK.
HSBC UK British Road National Championships
Thursday, June 22 – Isle of Man, time trials
Sunday, June 25 – Isle of Man, road races
HSBC UK Spring Cup Series 2017
Sunday, April 2 – East Cleveland Klondike Grand Prix
Sunday, April 9 – Tour of the Wolds
Saturday, April 15 – Chorley Grand Prix
Sunday, May 14 – Lincoln Grand Prix
HSBC UK Grand Prix Series
July 1-2 – Tour of the Reservoir
Saturday July 16 – Stockton Grand Prix
Sunday, August 6 – Ryedale Grand Prix
Sunday, August 13 – Leicester Castle Classic
HSBC UK National Women’s Road Series
Sunday, April 9 – Tour of the Wolds
Saturday, April 22 – Essex Giro
Sunday, May 14 – Women’s Lincoln Grand Prix
Sunday, June 4 – CiCLE Classic
Sunday, June 18 – Curlew Cup
Wednesday, June 28 – Otley Grand Prix
July 1-2 – Alexandra Tour of the Reservoir
Sunday, July 23 – North Bucks Festival of Cycling Grand Prix
Sunday, August 6 – Ryedale Grand Prix
HSBC UK National Circuit Series
Wednesday, June 28 – Otley Grand Prix
Wednesday, June 5 – Skipton Grand Prix
Friday, July 7 – The Wales Open Criterium
Friday, July 14 – Stockton Town Centre Races
Wednesday, July 19 – Sheffield Grand Prix
Friday, July 21 – Beverley Grand Prix
Wednesday, July 26 – Colne Grand Prix