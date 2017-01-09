Isle of Man will host 2017 British Road National Championships

British national time trial races take place on Thursday June 22 with road races on Sunday June 25

- Major British race dates also announced

British Cycling confirmed on Monday that the Isle of Man will host the 2017 Road National Championships over June 22-25.

The time trial titles will be decided on Thursday, June 22, with the road race disciplines taking place on Sunday, June 25.

This year’s event will be sponsored by HSBC UK as part of the bank’s deal with British Cycling.

The Isle of Man has a long associated with competitive road cycling, and is the home of recent champions Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh.

“We are thrilled to be returning to the Isle of Man for the biggest date in the British road racing calendar,” said BC’s director of cycling, Jonny Clay.

>>> Nikki Brammeier and Ian Field clinch 2017 national cyclocross titles

“The island is steeped in cycling heritage, passion and tradition, making it the ideal venue for such a prestigious event.

“In addition to its unrivalled cycling history,” Clay continued, “the Isle of Man enjoyed a hugely successful return to hosting elite cycle racing in 2016 with the Manx International Grand Prix, so we have great confidence that this year’s HSBC UK National Road Championships will be a tremendous occasion and help to underpin elite road racing on the island and raise its profile nationwide.”

Adam Blythe and Hannah Barnes are the current senior British road race champions, with Alex Dowsett and Hayley Simmonds the British champions in the time trial disciplines.

British Cycling also confirmed the four venues and dates for the men’s and women’s 2017 major road race series, all sponsored by HSBC UK.

HSBC UK British Road National Championships

Thursday, June 22 – Isle of Man, time trials

Sunday, June 25 – Isle of Man, road races

HSBC UK Spring Cup Series 2017

Sunday, April 2 – East Cleveland Klondike Grand Prix

Sunday, April 9 – Tour of the Wolds

Saturday, April 15 – Chorley Grand Prix

Sunday, May 14 – Lincoln Grand Prix

HSBC UK Grand Prix Series

July 1-2 – Tour of the Reservoir

Saturday July 16 – Stockton Grand Prix

Sunday, August 6 – Ryedale Grand Prix

Sunday, August 13 – Leicester Castle Classic

HSBC UK National Women’s Road Series

Sunday, April 9 – Tour of the Wolds

Saturday, April 22 – Essex Giro

Sunday, May 14 – Women’s Lincoln Grand Prix

Sunday, June 4 – CiCLE Classic

Sunday, June 18 – Curlew Cup

Wednesday, June 28 – Otley Grand Prix

July 1-2 – Alexandra Tour of the Reservoir

Sunday, July 23 – North Bucks Festival of Cycling Grand Prix

Sunday, August 6 – Ryedale Grand Prix

HSBC UK National Circuit Series

Wednesday, June 28 – Otley Grand Prix

Wednesday, June 5 – Skipton Grand Prix

Friday, July 7 – The Wales Open Criterium

Friday, July 14 – Stockton Town Centre Races

Wednesday, July 19 – Sheffield Grand Prix

Friday, July 21 – Beverley Grand Prix

Wednesday, July 26 – Colne Grand Prix