JLT Condor’s Jon Mould claims Britain’s first UCI road win of 2017

JLT Condor take Britain's first road win for the second year in a row

JLT Condor have delivered the first British UCI road win of 2017, repeating the feat that they also achieved in 2016.

The victory came in the fourth stage of the New Zealand Cycle Classic, with Jon Mould crossing the line at the head of a six-rider breakaway group, also moving himself up into fourth in the overall standings.

Mould rode a courageous race, attacking solo after 40km, before being joined by five other riders with 50km in foul conditions in New Zealand.

Also in that group was Mould’s Irish team-mate Robert McCarthy, and the group worked well together to open a lead of a minute and a half over the peloton.

With 5km Mould and Jordan Kerby followed an attack by Joe Cooper (IsoWhey-Swiss Wellness), with Mould coming out on top in the final sprint, while Cooper took the overall lead.

The UCI 2.2 race finishes on Thursday with a 120km criterium around Masterton.

However, despite this being Britain’s first win in a UCI race in 2017, Mould can’t claim to be the first British winner on the road, as team-mate Ian Bibby won the non-UCI sanction Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic criterium series in Australia at the start of January.