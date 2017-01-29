Katie Archibald and Daniel Bigham conclude domination of Track National Champs

Three British national track titles apiece for Katie Archibald and Daniel Bigham as the 2017 event reaches its finale on Sunday

Olympic gold medalist Katie Archibald and amateur Daniel Bigham each notched up their third titles of the National Track Championships in Manchester on Sunday.

Archibald, who had already claimed the individual pursuit and scratch title earlier in the weekend, bagged the points race title, edging out Emily Nelson and Neah Evans in second and third respectively.

The Scot said: “I was really pleased to get it but I’m just in agony now.”

Earlier in the session the amateur Brother NRG Driverplan team swept all aside to win the team pursuit in style on the last day of the and notch up a team pursuit victory with a time of 4-04.6.

Brother NRG, including Daniel Bigham chasing his third national champion’s title of the weekend, qualified fastest it with a time of 4-08.4, four seconds faster than the 100% Me, made up of British Cycling Academy riders.

The Brother NRG Driverplan went out quickly and were near a full second up at the half way point but were also down to just three men – but this was, they said, the plan.

The three of them held off 100% Me squad of Matthew Bostock, Ethan Hayter, Joe Holt and Matthew Walls, to win by 0.4 seconds.

In the bronze medal ride-off the Scottish Cycling Development team of Andy Brown, Evan Oliphant, Angus Claxton and newly crowned points race champion Joe Nally blazed round the track to take third place ahead of Secret Training CC in a time of 4-13.15.

Sprinters in good shape

In the team sprint the BC North West A team, which included Ryan Owens who was crowned national individual sprint champion yesterday, qualified fastest and proceeded to take the title in style over the Sportcity Velo squad.

Rachel James (Abergavenny RC) topped the time sheets in the women’s 500m time trial with one race left to go but was dislodged by Danielle Khan (Boot Out Breast Cancer) who clocked 35.5. Khan took the decision to use a time trial bike rather than a sprinter’s set up for the short test.

The podium was rounded out by Sophie Capewell (Team Terminator).

However, it wasn’t all bronze for Capewell as she went on to claim the women’s team pursuit title alongside Lauren Bate-Lowe seeing off the Scotland A team of Emma Baird and Lucy Grant.

In the final event of the meet, Ethan Hayter (100% Me) took the men’s scratch title in a race that all came down to the final sprint.