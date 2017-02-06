Katie Archibald claims fourth national title in just over a week with omnium success

Olympic team pursuit champion Katie Archibald won the Omnium National Championships in Derby on Saturday.

Katie Archibald added another national crown to her palmarès at the weekend, winning the Omnium National Championships in Derby.

The Glaswegian went into the competition as the undoubted favourite, having become the individual pursuit, scratch and points race national champion in Manchester a week prior.

And she continued her medal-sweeping form in the Derby Arena, finishing first in the omnium ahead of fellow Olympic team pursuit champion Elinor Barker. Emily Nelson was third.

The result means that Archibald is the reigning national and European omnium champion. She also counts six national medals in total.

The men’s event had a largely youthful field, and was dominated by riders on British Cycling’s Academy teams.

Matthew Walls was the eventual victor and it was another medal to add to his collection. Last July he won Madison and team pursuit gold in the European Track Championships – it was in the latter event that GB smashed the junior team pursuit national record.

Behind Walls was his team pursuit partner, the highly-rated Ethan Hayter, with Joe Holt rounding off the podium.