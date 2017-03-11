Katusha rider slides out of Tirreno-Adriatico escape group, under a barrier and down a bank (video)

Matvey Mamykin slides out spectacularly on a gravelly corner in the final 20km of stage four of Tirreno-Adriatico - but quickly remounts and carries on

Matvey Mamykin’s time in the break on stage four of Tirreno-Adriatico on Saturday ended prematurely as he slid out on a corner within the final 20km.

The 22-year-old Russian of Team Katusha-Alpecin was ahead of the peloton with fellow escapee Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli) when his rear wheel slid out on a tight left-hand bend.

It sent Mamykin sliding across the road before he slid underneath the roadside barrier fence and down an embankment, with his bike on top of him.

Despite the spectacular crash, Mamykin recovered quickly with the help of a spectator and was back on the road before being caught by the peloton. Ballerini was also caught by the peloton shortly afterwards.

Stage four of Tirreno-Adriatico finishes atop Terminillo, and should provide a showdown between the main general classification contenders.