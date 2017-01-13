Latest UCI reforms appear to set many of its new WorldTour races up for failure

New WorldTour races - including RideLondon - could have their licence revoked under the new UCI reforms that threatens races it only recently promoted.

Despite adding 10 new WorldTour races to its calendar just a few months ago – and to the vex of many within the sport – the UCI has introduced a series of new measures that appears to set many of the newly awarded races up for immediate failure.

The sport’s governing body announced several new reforms on Thursday (January 12) that diminish the standing of its new top-tier races and put their long-term existence potentially at risk.

When originally announced, the new races – including Britain’s RideLondon – were told that unlike historic WorldTour races, not all of the 18 top-level teams had to compete and that their participation was voluntary.

Now, however, each new race must attract at least 10 WorldTour outfits, otherwise it faces having its WorldTour licence revoked.

The amended rules state: “Events registered on the UCI WorldTour calendar for the first time in 2017 and thereafter shall ensure the participation of a minimum of 10 UCI WorldTeams in their events.

“In case of failure by one of these events to ensure the participation of 10 UCI WorldTeams during two consecutive editions, the registration of the said event shall be withdrawn from the UCI WorldTour calendar.”

Additionally, no WorldTour points will be earned from racing the new races, meaning that the WorldTour rankings will be calculated on the 2016 top-level races, such as the Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix. This therefore removes incentive for teams to compete in the new races that were awarded a three-year WorldTour status.

If teams aren’t going to earn points from competing in races like the Tour of Turkey and Tour of California, they may be less likely to go, thus making it harder for such races to attract the now mandatory 10 WorldTour teams.

Race like Omloop Het Niewusblad and Strade Bianche are popular among the sport’s best teams so are unlikely to suffer the consequences of the UCI’s latest changes, but China’s Tour of Guangxi is one race that is expected to struggle to meet the new requirements.

RideLondon is well-respected among the peloton, but its race this year coincides with the Tour of Poland and Clásica de San Sebastián; that means the 18 WorldTour teams have the option of three races to attend, and they may not wish to send a team to each race – especially when the races are in different parts of Europe.

The WorldTour reforms have caused a heated debated within cycling, with some saying that is no longer obvious what the WorldTour constitutes anymore such is its expansion, while the Tour of Qatar was cancelled, citing sponsorship problems.

The UCI revealed further changes to affect the highest level of the sport. A current WorldTour licence will now only last until the end of the 2018 season, and any new WorldTour teams for next year will only be awarded a one year licence.

These amendments are because the Professional Cycling Council is to determine how teams are given a WorldTour licence from 2019.

The lowest-ranked team in the WorldTour rankings applying for top-level status from 2019 and beyond will not eligible to retain their licence, unless there are only 16 teams applying.

Making it even more difficult for Pro-Continental teams to jump up to the WorldTour, any teams applying for the highest licence in 2018 can only count five riders in the individual rankings.

Considering that Pro-Continental teams aren’t guaranteed to compete in WorldTour races – they have to apply or be invited by the race organiser – it is unlikely that their riders will have a considerable number of points.