Laura Kenny out of Six Day Berlin and National Championships due to hamstring injury

Statement from British Cycling says Kenny "hopes to return to full fitness soon"

Laura Kenny will miss her next two scheduled races with a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old had been due to appear at the Six Day Berlin (January 19-24) and the British National Track Championships (January 27-29), but will now miss those races according to a statement from British Cycling.

“British Cycling’s Laura Kenny has withdrawn from the forthcoming Six Day Berlin and HSBC UK National Track Championships having sustained a hamstring strain,” the statement read.

“Laura is undergoing treatment and hopes to return to full fitness soon.”

Kenny had been due to compete in the Six Day Berlin as part of a nine-strong British team, but her fellow Olympic team pursuit gold medallist Katie Archibald will now be Britain’s only female rider at the event.

The next major track event that Kenny could compete in is the Track World Cup in Cali from February 17, with the Track World Championships taking place in mid-April.