Marcel Kittel decides not to use disc brakes on Abu Dhabi Tour stage two

German sprinter rides a Specialized Venge with rim brakes on second stage

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) will not use disc brakes on the second stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour after yesterday’s controversial crash with Owain Doull (Team Sky).

Doull and Kittel were two of a number of riders to come down in a crash in the final kilometre of the stage, with Doull’s shoe and foot being cut. Speaking to journalists after the stage, Doull said that he was sure that the cuts had been caused by the disc brakes on Kittel’s bike.

Despite considerable social media debate over whether Kittel’s disc brakes were in fact the cause of the cuts (with footage of the crash appearing to show Doull crash close to the rusty leg of a race barrier while Kittel’s bike seemed to bounce away in the other direction), the German sprinter has opted to play it safe on stage two, racing on his spare bike – a rim brake-equipped Specialized Venge ViAS.

Kittel’s decision is in line with the words of rider union representative Adam Hansen, who said that if he was in Marcel Kittel’s situation then he would choose not to use disc brakes, even if disc brakes are yet to be proved as the cause of Doull’s injuries.