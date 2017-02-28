Mont Ventoux vineyard creates special wine for 50th anniversary of Tom Simpson’s death

Some of the proceeds from sales to go towards maintenance of Simpson memorial

A vineyard close to the base of Mont Ventoux has produced a special wine in memory of Tom Simpson, who died on the mountain while racing in the Tour de France in 1967.

Created to mark the 50th anniversary of Simpson’s death, the “Tom and the Peloton” Syrah Grenache 2013 red wine will be available in the spring being sold for £13 a bottle, with some of the proceeds from each bottle sold going to Simpson’s family to help maintain the memorial on Mont Ventoux.

The wine has been created by the Domaine des Anges vineyard, which is located not far to the south of Mont Ventoux, and is close to the town of Carpentras, the location of the finish line that Simpson would never cross on stage 13 of the 1967 Tour de France.

The bottle’s label includes an illustration of riders racing past the Tom Simpson Memorial one kilometre from the summit of the mountain, and a short description of Simpson’s career and death on the reverse.