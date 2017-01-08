Nikki Brammeier and Ian Field clinch 2017 national cyclocross titles

The defending women's champion kept her title for another, while Field was able to reclaim the men's having lost it in 2016

Ian Field and Nikki Brammeier dazzled a huge Peel Park crowd to clinch national cyclocross titles in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

Field, 30, lives within 10 miles of the Bradford circuit which resembled that of a European event with tough muddy climbs and fast treacherous descents.

The Hargroves-Ridley rider lost his national stripes to Commonwealth mountain bike bronze medallist Liam Killeen last season who was back to defend his crown.

However, Field never looked in trouble and gradually grew out an unassailable lead.

Behind, Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing) was locked in a battle for bronze with Rio Olympic mountain biker Grant Ferguson. But Oldham used his experience and power clear of his young rival late in the race.

“It was so slippery I didn’t want to get caught in a group or get brought down in a crash so I just decided to go out front and put everybody else on the back foot,” said Field.

In the women’s race all eyes were on Brammeier with Helen Wyman absent through injury.

The Boels Dolmans CT rider didn’t disappoint getting a gap on the first lap and then extending it into a huge advantage.

Behind, a close battle was taking place for silver between Hannah Payton (Team Kinesis UK) and Bethany Crumpton (Boot out Breast Cancer CC), with the Payton putting in an early 20-second gap which she maintained until the finish.

Under-23 women’s world champion Evie Richards retained her national jersey in similarly emphatic style, riding well clear of her opposition.

European Junior Champion Tom Pidcock showed his superiority in the junior event in front of his home crowd to clinch his first national stripes.

“The European title came before the national one so it’s good to get that jersey,” said Pidcock following the win. “The season has almost gone perfectly and I have only lost one race.”

Pidcock’s team-mate at Oldfield-Paul Milnes Cycles, Billy Harding had earlier showed him how to ride the treacherous course when he rode to a solo victory in the under-23 men’s race.

The most dramatic win saw Ben Tulett (Beeline-Gener8) retain his under-16 title on Saturday, sprinting clear of Charlie Craig (Scott Racing) to clinch the win.

Winner of the youth girls race was Harriet Harnden (T-Mo Racing).

Charlies’ dad Nick Craig (Scott Racing) went one better to clinch the veteran’s over-40 category while local man Chris Young (Pedalsport CC) took a memorable victory over-50s.

Results

Elite Men

1. Ian Field (Hargroves-Ridley) 1:03.48

2. Liam Killeen (Malvern Cycle Sport) +0.34

3. Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing) +1.39

4. Grant Ferguson (CST Brentjens MTB) +2.08

5. Lewis Craven (Wheelbase Altura MGD) +2.27

6. Steven James (Hope Factory Racing) +2.52

7. Nick Craig (Scott Racing) +3.13

8. Jack Clarkson (Hope Factory Racing) +3.32

9. David Fletcher (Sherwood Pines Cycles) +3.59

10. Tony Fawcett (Newcastle Cheviot CC) +4.30

Elite Women

1. Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans CT) 48.05

2. Hannah Payton (Team Kinesis UK) +2.04

3. Bethany Crumpton (Boot Out Breast Cancer CC) +2.23

4. Diane Lee (Cannondale Girls) +4.59

5. Rebecca Preece (Leisure Lakes Bikes.com) +5.53

6. Isla Rowntree (Islabikes) +6.20

7. Delia Beddis (Vicious Velo) +6.52

8. Tracy Moseley (T-Mo Racing) +6.53

9. Louise Heywood-Mahe (Les Filles Racing Team) +7.26

10. Ruby Miller (Hargroves-Ridley) +7.34