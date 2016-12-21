No Grand Tour leadership for Wout Poels in 2017

Froome's chief lieutenant will take a supporting role again next season

Wout Poels has made himself a valuable member of Team Sky over the last couple of the years, not only for his domestique work in service of Chris Froome at the Tour de France, but also for picking up the team’s first Monument victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

However, despite that, Poels looks unlikely to be given a chance to lead the team at a Grand Tour in 2017, with the Dutchman telling NOS.nl that he still hadn’t asked for a leadership role.

“I would have asked for it, but unfortunately no,” he said. “That’s the only downside for riding for a big team like Sky.”

Before the 2016 season, Poels said that he was willing to give “one more year” in support of Chris Froome, before turning his attention to pursuing his personal ambitions.

The expectation was that the 29-year-old, who recently signed a new three year contract, would be given leadership of the team at the Giro d’Italia, although that role could now go to Geraint Thomas.

As was the case in 2016, Poels will start his season at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, but will then ride Paris-Nice instead of Tirreno-Adriatico as he prepares to defend his Liège-Bastogne-Liège title.

From there Poels’s says that his race programme is still to be decided, although given his performances in previous years, his place in the Team Sky Tour de France squad should be assured.