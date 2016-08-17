Annemiek van Vleuten back on a bike after Olympic Games horror crash

The Dutch rider posted her short ride on Strava as she begins her recovery from the crash that ended her Olympic Games road race

Annemiek van Vleuten has taken to two wheels again after being hospitalised in a crash on the final descent during the Olympic Games road race on August 7.

The Dutchwoman was in a race winning position when she crashed on the final descent and despite how bad it looked she escaped with only spinal fractures and minor cuts and bruises.

The race was won by van Vleuten’s teammate Anna van der Breggen ahead of Sweden’s Emma Johansson.

Posting her ride on Strava, the 33-year-old went for an ‘easy townie ride’. The key part of the post was that she said her “head and back are ok”.

The Orica-AIS rider is continuing her recovery in Wageningen in the Netherlands, where this ride took place.

Taking victory in the 2011 Tour of Flanders remains van Vleuten’s best result, but such a strong ride before the crash at the Olympics should stand her in good stead for the coming seasons, once she has recovered from the injuries picked up on that descent into Rio.