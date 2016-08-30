Owain Doull and Ed Clancy discuss life off the track at Rio 2016 (video)

Owain Doull and Ed Clancy reveal what the team got up to after they won their Olympic Games gold medal at Rio 2016

For the third consecutive Olympic Games Team GB topped the medal table for track cycling.

Every rider who competed on the track left the Games with a medal, with the squad’s haul including six golds, four silvers and two bronze over the six night’s inside the Olympic velodrome.

But away from the boards what was life like for the British squad living in Rio? Which rider had the largest room in Team GB’s complex, who was the messiest room-mate, how much did the riders celebrate when the medals started rolling in and just how long was the queue for McDonalds inside the Olympic village?

Cycling Weekly spoke to half of the gold medal winning men’s team pursuit quartet Ed Clancy and Owain Doull to find out.