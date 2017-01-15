Owain Doull misses Tour Down Under prelude with stomach problem

The Brit missed the People's Choice Classic as a precaution ahead of the stage race on Tuesday

Owain Doull is suffering from a stomach complaint and chose not ride the Tour Down Under prelude criterium on Sunday as a precaution ahead of the race proper.

The 50.5km People’s Choice Classic in Adelaide, Australia serves as a warm-up to the first WorldTour event of the season where Doull is set to make his professional debut with Team Sky.

Sky is working for both sprinter Danny van Poppel and race title hopeful Sergio Henao at the six-stage event that begins Tuesday.

Doull up until now appears to have made a seamless transition to the outfit he joins after a stint with Wiggins, which fostered his track ambitions that culminated with a gold medal in the team pursuit at the Rio Olympics Games.

“It’s nice knowing quite a lot of the staff, a lot of the riders,” he said.

“The mentalities are very similar. If anything with British Cycling it’s even more scrutinised because of it being the track, you can scrutinise all the fine details a lot more than on the road.”

The Olympic experience has also equipped Doull to handle the pressures the WorldTour presents maybe a little more than other neo-pros.

“I don’t think I’ll ever feel nerves similar to what you do for a track race. I think knowing everything is on the line, four years of your life just for four minutes worth, is pretty intense,” he said.

“The build-up to it as well, selection, it’s a bit of a rollercoaster. I don’t think anything on the road will come close to that pressure cooker really.”

The 23-year-old is one of three Welshman competing for Sky in Australia.

Doull has outlined ambitions to start the spring classics as well as the Vuelta a España in his first full year with the team following a trainee stint at the end of 2016.

“I don’t really know what I want to specialise in. I was good at those one-day races at an under-23 level so it seems like a good starting point,” he said.

“I’ve asked already if I can do the Vuelta. It’s something good to aim toward the back end of the year. Whether I get a ride is a completely different matter.”