Paris-Roubaix teams announced

Full list of squads taking part in the 2017 edition of Paris-Roubaix (April 9) is revealed by race organiser ASO

The list of teams taking part in Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, April 9 has been officially confirmed. Seven wildcard squads will join the WorldTour teams in the 2017 ‘Queen of the Classics’.

Four French, two Belgian and one Dutch squad have been picked to battle it out with the 18 top-flight WorldTour squads over the cobblestones of northern France in the most anticipated single day race of the season.

Cofidis, Direct Energie, Fortuneo-Vital Concept, Delko Marseille Provence KTM, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise and Roompot Nederlandse Loterij will line up for the start in Compiègne.

Each of the 25 teams will field a roster of eight riders, who will tackle the 257km route that includes 29 sectors of cobbled roads comprising 55km.

ASO has slotted in two early cobbled sectors in this year’s race that have not been used since 1987, Briastre and Solesmes.

Last year’s Paris-Roubaix was won by Australian Mathew Hayman (Orica-Scott). Hayman goes into this year’s 115th edition as defending champion and will face four-time winner and last year’s runner-up Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) in his last appearance before retirement.

Other riders likely to be vying for a spot on the podium in the iconic Roubaix velodrome are Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo).

The full startlist will be announced in the week prior to the race.

Paris-Roubaix 2017 teams

* denotes wildcard

A2gr La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

Bahrain-Merida (Bhr)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

Cannondale-Drapac (USA)

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra) *

Delko Marseille Provence KTM (Fra) *

Direct Energie (Fra) *

FDJ (Fra)

Fortuneo-Vital Concept (Fra) *

Lotto Soudal (Bel)

Movistar Team (Spa)

Orica-Scott (Aus)

Quick-Step Floors (Bel)

Roompot Nederlandse Loterij (Ned) *

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise (Bel) *

Team Dimension Data (RSA)

Team Katusha-Alpecin (Sui)

Team Lotto NL-Jumbo (Ned)

Team Sky (GBr)

Team Sunweb (Ger)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

UAE Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Wanty-Groupe Gobert (Bel) *