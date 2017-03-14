Peter Sagan: ‘I will be very happy if Tom Boonen wins Paris-Roubaix again’

World champion says he'd like to see Boonen go out on a high

While Peter Sagan has his eyes on upcoming goals at Milan-San Remo and Tour of Flanders, he says that he would be pleased if Tom Boonen was able to end his career on a high at Paris-Roubaix.

Speaking to Sporza, Sagan said that Boonen was one of the favourites to win Paris-Roubaix, and that it would be great if the Belgian could end his career on a high in his final race.

“For sure Tom Boonen is a favourite to win Paris-Roubaix,” Sagan said at Tirreno-Adriatico where he has won two stages.

“I will be very happy if he could win Paris-Roubaix again. He’s a big name, a big rider, and it would be a great win for him.”

Four-time Paris-Roubaix winner Boonen plans to retire after this year’s edition of the race, drawing a close to a 16-year professional career that has also included six stage wins and a green jersey at the Tour de France, three Tour of Flanders victories, and a World Championship win in 2005.

One race that neither Boonen nor Sagan have won is Milan-San Remo, which Sagan describes as a “very strange race”.

Both riders will take to the start line in Milan on Saturday, with Sagan being the sole leader of his Bora-Hansgrohe team, while Tom Boonen could find some internal rivalry with fellow Quick-Step Floors rider Fernando Gaviria, who out-sprinted Sagan in the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday.