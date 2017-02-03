In Motion: 13 stunning cycling photos from the last 12 months

Photographer Wouter Roosenboom has shared 13 pictures which he considers to be among his best of the last year of shooting the professional peloton
Wouter Roosenboom is a Dutch photographer who seeks to capture the beauty and artistry of cycling from his own unique perspective. Wouter works with many high profile clients in cycling, such as Shimano, Sunweb, Ridley and Bioracer. Here we present a gallery showcasing a selection of what he regards to be his best photos of the last 12 months. For more information you can check out his website here
Cannondale-Drapac
Wouter’s winning picture in the world wide cyclingphoto-contest Mark Gunter photographer of the year 2016. The photo is of the Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team during the 5th stage 20.9km team time trial in the Eneco Tour. Wouter explains “it was really difficult to shoot from the motorbike. The riders entered a forest so it became dark. I had to be very close behind them to shoot this one.”
Credit: Wouter Roosenboom
Tour de Yorkshire 2016
Wouter explains, “for the first time I visited Le Tour de Yorkshire. It was amazing. Despite its young age, the three-day race has already established itself as Britain’s second biggest stage race behind only the Tour of Britain” adding, “I fell in love with the Tour de Yorkshire. Crossing the beautiful roads I saw this distinguished British gentleman.”
Credit: Wouter Roosenboom