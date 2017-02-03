In Motion: 13 stunning cycling photos from the last 12 months

Photographer Wouter Roosenboom has shared 13 pictures which he considers to be among his best of the last year of shooting the professional peloton

Wouter Roosenboom is a Dutch photographer who seeks to capture the beauty and artistry of cycling from his own unique perspective. Wouter works with many high profile clients in cycling, such as Shimano, Sunweb, Ridley and Bioracer. Here we present a gallery showcasing a selection of what he regards to be his best photos of the last 12 months. For more information you can check out his website here