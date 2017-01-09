The proposed 2018 World Championships course looks absolutely brutal

Leaked course still subject to UCI approval

If you were bored stiff by the pan-flat World Championship course in Qatar in 2016, then next year’s course around Innsbruck could provide quite the antidote.

>>> Innsbruck to host 2018 UCI Road World Championships

The leaked course of the final two laps for the 2018 Road World Championships, which has been mapped out by Italian journalists but still needs to be approved by the UCI, features two seriously tough climbs in the mountains surrounding the Austrian city.

The first climb is a steady 5km ascent with an average gradient of 5.7 per cent to the village of Patsch to the south of the city.

>>> Move over Qatar: Massive crowds at Tour du Rwanda put World Championships to shame (video)

From there, the course should descend back into the city, before tackling a shorter but tougher climb on the other side of town, which may only be 2.8km in length, but has an average gradient of 11.4 per cent, with a 17 per cent section in the middle which has a Strava segment titled “Hell”.

The finishing circuit of both climbs will be tacked twice at the end of the men’s race, which is expected to be about 269km in length, with the climb to Patsch making up much of the rest of the race (as seen in the profile above).

The race is expected to start in the town of Kufstein, 75km to the north east of Innsbruck, but an official announcement of the course is yet to be made.