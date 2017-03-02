Race organisers take action to stop riders riding on the pavement

Organisers of Le Samyn use barriers to force riders on to the cobbles

Race organisers at Wednesday’s semi-Classic Le Samyn took action to force riders onto the cobbles, preventing them from riding on the pavement by placing barriers every few metres.

The barriers were placed at the side of a couple of cobbled sectors of the course, specifically the sectors that were through the centre of towns.

>>> Could Sagan, Van Avermaet, and Vanmarcke face fines for riding on pavements at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad?

According to UCI rules “use of sidewalks/pavements, paths or cycle paths that do not form part of the course” can result in either a 200 CHF fine or disqualification.

The rule has been a subject of conversation in recent days after some members of the peloton criticised commissaires for a lack of action after Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet, and Sep Vanmarcke avoided riding on some sections of cobbles at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad by riding on the pavement.

>>> WInd and rain last the Belgian cobbles as Van Keirsbulck proves the strongest at Le Samyn

Le Samyn is organised locally, and not by Flanders Classics, the organisers behind Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, as well E3 Harelbeke, Ghent-Wevelgem, and the Tour of Flanders, so it is unclear whether these later races will take similar measures to force riders on to the cobbles.