Rider collides with vehicle that reversed onto course during South African time trial champs

Paul Meinking was taking part in the men's 60-64 time trial event and is in a stable condition after the incident

A South African rider is in a stable condition in hospital after colliding with a heavy vehicle that reversed onto the time trial course during the South African National Road Championships on Wednesday.

Rider Paul Meinking was taking part in the men’s 60-64 time trial event when he collided with the vehicle, which had initially turned across the path of rider into a driveway of a nearby property, before attempting to reverse back onto the course.

According to Cycling South Africa, Meinking was “head down and focused on his race” and did not notice the vehicle reversing back onto the course in front of him and collided with it.

The rider was immediately attended to by emergency services and was taken to the local hospital by helicopter from where the event was taking place in Wellington, Western Cape.

The national federation described his condition as “stable” but did not reveal the extent of his injuries.

The national time trials concluded in South Africa on Thursday, with Orica-Scott’s Daryl Impey taking a record sixth national time trial title.