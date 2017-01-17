Riders praise Tour Down Under as stage shortened with temperatures nearing 50ºC

Peloton praises race organiser's decision to shorten first stage

It was a hot one today at the Tour Down Under, with the UCI‘s Extreme Weather Protocol having to be brought into action in the very first WorldTour race of the year.

While Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) emerged victorious, most riders were just pleased to get to the finish, with temperatures hitting 48ºC at some point.

Plenty of riders took to Twitter posting pictures of the temperatures recorded by their computers.

The resounding sentiment on social media was that race organisers had done the correct thing in shortening the stage, with riders only tackling two (rather than three) laps of the finishing circuit.

As for the few former riders in the race convoy, they were very happy to be in the cool of an air conditioned team car rather than busting a gut in the extreme heat.

The UCI’s Extreme Weather Protocol has been controversial in recent years, with Giro d’Italia organisers RCS Sport saying previously that it is unclear when race organisers should invoke the protocol.