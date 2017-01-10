Riders and teams arrive in Australia ahead of the Tour Down Under

Riders enjoy sunny beaches and blue skies in Adelaide

With the Tour Down Under starting in just seven days time, riders have been arriving in Adelaide, Australia for the opening race of the 2017 season.

Headline act Peter Sagan has been training in South Australia since just after Christmas, but most teams and riders have only arrived in the last couple of days.

Riders from LottoNL-Jumbo, Movistar, and Trek-Segafredo are among those getting over the jet lag with training rides along idyllic sandy beaches and clear blue skies.

Once the obligatory photo-ops with kangaroos and koalas are over, the racing will get underway, with plenty of riders in the hunt to prevent Simon Gerrans defending his title and picking up his fifth Tour Down Under win.

The first event is the People’s Choice Criterium which will take place on Sunday, January 15, with the Tour Down Under itself starting two days later with a 145km stage from Unley to Lyndoch.