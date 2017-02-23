Riders react on Twitter after Owain Doull blames disc brakes for injury

Alex Dowsett, Chris Froome, and Adam Hansen among those to have their say

While Mark Cavendish was sprinting to the win in the opening stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour, Owain Doull was caught up in a crash with Marcel Kittel.

As Doull rolled over the line in Madinat Zayed he saw a slice through his shoes, and when he made it back to the team car he found his foot to be bleeding.

Speaking to journalists after the stage, Doull told reporters that he had no doubt that the injury had been caused by disc brakes on Marcel Kittel’s bike.

With disc brakes at the centre of controversy for a number of months, pro riders were quick to take to Twitter to have their say on Doull’s incident…

1. Doull was quick to post a photo, which was picked up by many of his fellow riders

2. Alex Dowsett was caught up in the same crash as Doull and Kittel.

3. Peloton spokesperson Adam Hansen was one of the first to respond

4. Doull’s team-mate Wout Poels called on the UCI to do more.

5. Leopold König hoped the riders could unite against disc brakes

6. #fail

7. Gregory Rast was one of those to call for disc brake covers to be used

8. Larry Warbasse criticised the trial being conducted on “human test dummies”

9. Sam Bennett had a simple message

10. Matt Brammeier called on the UCI’s technical director Mark Barfield to “be bold”

11. And finally, Luke Rowe had this to say after Doull crossed the line with a few gaps in his bib shorts…