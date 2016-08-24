How has Rio 2016 affected the Sports Personality of the Year odds?

Are you backing a cyclist to win Sports Personality of the Year? Here are some of the best odds you can get on our Olympic medallists

In an Olympic year, the BBC Sports Personality of the Year is often chosen from the crop of medal winners, especially since Britain got good at the Olympics.

This year looks to be no different, with some of Team GB’s medal-winning cyclists pushing themselves into the reckoning with their memorable rides in Rio.

In each of the last two Olympic years, cyclists have picked up the gong, with Sir Chris Hoy winning in 2008 after winning three golds in Beijing, and Sir Bradley Wiggins doing it in 2012, having won the Tour de France and Olympic time trial double.

Chris Froome couldn’t match that feat, having to settle for bronze in the wet and windy time trial in Rio, but track cyclists Laura Trott and Jason Kenny have seen their odds lowered by multiple golds.

Trott retained the two titles she won at London 2012, winning both the team pursuit and omnium, while fiancé Kenny matched Hoy’s British record of six Olympic golds, winning the team sprint, individual sprint and keirin titles.

While Wimbledon and Olympic singles winner Andy Murray is favourite to become the first person to retain their SPOTY title, Trott is third in the odds list at 13/2, just behind 5,000m and 10,000m winner Mo Farah.

Kenny is a little way off the early pace in fourth with odds of 16/1, while Froome can be found at 66/1 at Ladbrokes.

For winning his fifth gold and becoming Britain’s most decorated Olympian, Wiggins can be backed at 100/1.

There are even calls to give the award jointly to the golden couple, Trott and Kenny. The last time it was awarded to two people was 1984 when Torvill and Dean waltzed off with it, but they, of course, actually competed together and weren’t actually a couple.

Select Sports Personality of the Year odds

Andy Murray 11/8 (Sky Bet)

Mo Farah 11/4 (Bet Victor)

Laura Trott 13/2 (888sport)

Jason Kenny 16/1 (Bet 365)

Chris Froome 66/1 (Ladbrokes)

Sir Bradley Wiggins 100/1 (Sky Bet)

Mark Cavendish 200/1 (Sky Bet)

Dame Sarah Storey 150/1 (Bet 365)