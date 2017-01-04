Seven reasons why the Tour Down Under can’t come soon enough

After a long, hard winter, it's nearly time for the racing to get back underway.

After months of waiting, the new season is just around the corner, and while a few Australian races are already under way, the Tour Down Under is the first taste of racing that most of us will get in 2017.

Thankfully there are only 13 days to go until the racing gets underway, but for us that still seems a bit too long, so here are a few reasons why we can’t wait for the race to get going.

Bike racing (finally!)

At last! It’s been so long since we watch a bike race, that we’ve almost forgotten what one looks like.

The only problem is that it’s on TV at 4am, which means you might have to make so with five minute highlight reels on YouTube on your commute to work.

Still, after endless repeats of 70s comedies and Harry Potter films over Christmas, we’ll be more than happy with that.

New bikes

The week leading up to the Tour Down Under sees Adelaide taking over by cyclists, which for us fans means there’s lots of stuff to get interested in before the racing even gets underway.

This is the first time we get to ogle the new bikes that the teams will be riding in 2017, with new paintjobs all round and maybe even a few new pieces of kit to feast your eyes on.

New teams, kits, and riders

The Tour Down Under is also the first chance you’re going to have to get your head around a few new team names, new team kits, and all the transfers that have gone on over the winter.

The last thing you want is to find yourself watching Milan-San Remo come mid-March wondering why the commentator is talking about an attack by Philippe Gilbert when it’s clearly a Quick-Step rider that has gone up the road, or wondering why Nicholas Roche isn’t working as hard for Geraint Thomas at Paris-Nice as he did last season.

A genuinely intriguing race

A few years back, the Tour Down Under wasn’t the most interesting race in the world, generally being a succession of flat stages, of which André Greipel would inevitably win the majority, and most likely win the overall too.

However, now there are a variety of different stages, ranging from the final criterium around Adelaide, to the steep uphill finish into Paracombe, to…

Willunga Hill

Yes, it’s only 3km long, but this is the first summit finish of the season, and frankly it’s been over four months since the Vuelta a España finished, so we’ll take anything we can get.

In fact, it might actually be a good thing that the hill is so relatively short. That means the race turns into an intriguing battle between the climbers, who are generally a few seconds down in GC at this point due to their inability to pick up sprint bonus seconds, and the faster riders who will desperately try to limit their losses.

Great weather

I cycled into work this morning, and it was rubbish. It wasn’t warm enough to consider anything other than bib tights, but it also wasn’t one of those clear, cold mornings where you feel good about yourself just for getting out on the bike. Instead, it was just grey.

Contrast that with the Tour Down Under at the end of the Australian summer, which is invariably run in scorching temperatures, and you can almost feel the sun on your skin just by turning on the TV.

Aussie crowds

Our Antipodean cousin are just as passionate about bike racing as we are, but unfortunately they only get one chance to see the world’s best on home soil, and can’t just nip across the channel to see some of the biggest races in the world.

For that reason, the crowds invariably go nuts, dressing up in some pretty crazy and entertaining outfits to make sure they catch the cameraman’s attention.