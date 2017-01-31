Simon and Adam Yates to kick off season alongside Nairo Quintana in Spain

Yates twins start their seasons at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Simon Yates and Adam Yates will both start their season at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain this week.

The two Orica-Scott riders will take to the start line for the first time in 2017 on Wednesday, with the opening stage of the race being a testing 37km team time trial starting and finishing in Orihuela.

After that, the race will tackle four road stages near Valencia in eastern Spain, including a summit finish at Lucena del Cid on stage four.

>>> ‘Simon Yates isn’t a future champion, he is one already’

As well as the Yates twins, the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana boasts a strong start list, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and defending champion Wout Poels (Team Sky) both racing.

The other big names on the start list include Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), Philippe Gilbert and Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors), Stefan Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac).