Riders could face snow and ice at this weekend’s Cyclocross World Championships

World Championships take place in Luxembourg this weekend

Cyclocross riders are used to tricky conditions, but the course at this weekend’s Cyclocross World Championships looks tougher than most.

The event is taking place in Bieles, Luxembourg, but with northern Europe having been hit by wintry weather over the last week, the course is currently covered in snow and ice.

After the World Cup was hit my treacherous, muddy conditions in Italy the other week, the professionals will have to deal with difficult conditions of different kind, with even two-time world champion Bart Wellens coming a cropper and hitting the deck when he attempted to preview the course for Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

However there may be some saving grace for the Junior Men, Under 23 Women, and Elite Women (whose races all take place on Saturday) with temperatures expected to rise a little on Friday, potentially making the conditions a little easier.

But it’s not quite as good news for the U23 Men and Elite Men, with heavy rain on Sunday having the potential to turn the course into a quagmire, especially if the snow and ice has already started to melt.