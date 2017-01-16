Long-running French stage race cancelled due to lack of police motorcycle support

La Méditerranéenne will not take place in 2017 after the Gendarmerie could not provide support due to lack of staff

La Méditerranéenne will not take place this year, after the event organiser confirmed that the Gendarmerie could not provide motorcycle support for the race.

The race – formerly known as the Tour of the Mediterranean – was reduced from four to two days in December, and was due to take place over February 11-12, comprising a road stage and a time trial.

However, the organiser has now been forced to completely cancel the 2017 edition of the event on grounds of safety, reports French media.

The organisers are hoping to have the necessary safety measures in place to run the event in 2018.

British rider Steve Cummings won the event overall in 2014 when riding for BMC. Previous winners of the race since its first edition in 1974 include some of the biggest names in the sport: Eddy Merckx, Gianni Bugno, Paolo Bettini and Jens Voigt among them.

Andriy Grivko (Astana) won the event in 2016.

Several riders were going to use the race to kick off their 2017 seasons in Europe, including Frenchman Romain Bardet (Ag2r), who will be aiming for the Tour de France in July.

The cancellation of the UCI 2.1-ranked race leaves a gap in the calendar in early February, particularly as the Tour of Qatar – due to take place on February 6-10 – has also been cancelled.